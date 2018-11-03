Maxim Group Analysts Give RigNet (RNET) a $24.00 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $24.00 price objective on RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RNET. BidaskClub raised shares of RigNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of RigNet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of RNET stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,040. RigNet has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. RigNet had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $60.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Tonya Maumus Mcdermott sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $230,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Digital Oilfield Investments L purchased 13,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $180,658.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 257,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,491 and have sold 14,718 shares valued at $289,512. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RigNet during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RigNet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in RigNet by 473.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in RigNet during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RigNet by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

