MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Holdings Reduced by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $453,284,000 after purchasing an additional 445,353 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,960,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,677,000 after purchasing an additional 286,792 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 14.5% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,375,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,426,000 after purchasing an additional 174,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,123,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 54.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 979,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,849,000 after purchasing an additional 345,555 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMS opened at $63.87 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $597.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.91 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

MMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MAXIMUS from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 44,002 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,859,689.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 493,476 shares in the company, valued at $32,071,005.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $63,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,284 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

