MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “$17.41” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of MaxLinear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.31. 849,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,284. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.01 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu purchased 27,100 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $500,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,854.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in MaxLinear by 29.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 889,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 202,500 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 17.2% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 545,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MaxLinear by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 8.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 186,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 27.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,414,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 306,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

