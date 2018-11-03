MC Mining’s (MCM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of MC Mining (LON:MCM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Shares of LON MCM opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Wednesday. MC Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 30.47 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 71.60 ($0.94).

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

