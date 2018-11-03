McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have $61.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday.

McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. 86,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 12.61%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.55%.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $79,332.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

