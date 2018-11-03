Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40. Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.36-1.36 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.64 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.28.

In related news, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $1,493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 963,965 shares in the company, valued at $14,391,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 3,409 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $50,316.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,809 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

