MedicCoin Hits Market Cap of $771,668.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $771,668.00 and approximately $9,293.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002229 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000218 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 221,174,252 coins and its circulating supply is 221,173,815 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

