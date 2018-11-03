MEDNAX (MD) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of MEDNAX from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MEDNAX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.57.

MD stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,188. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.33. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.15 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $168,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,530.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 147.8% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 63.7% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

