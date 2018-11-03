Memetic / PepeCoin One Day Volume Reaches $55,457.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $55,457.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.02424010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009790 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009550 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003550 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000645 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 23,875,454 coins and its circulating supply is 23,508,202 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

