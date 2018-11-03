Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,683 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 31,451 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.4% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,300 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 122,615 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 174.8% during the first quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,998,900 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,400 shares in the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.6% during the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5,931.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Nomura set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

In other news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,941 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $3,154,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 529,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,739,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $35,896,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 826,460 shares of company stock worth $90,058,992 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $80.70 and a 12-month high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $798.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

