Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 9.27%. Equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sharon A. Schaubert sold 12,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $419,985.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $69,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,160 shares of company stock valued at $837,794 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,733,000 after purchasing an additional 308,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits.

