MISSION Vy BANC/SH (MVLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MISSION Vy BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports.

MVLY remained flat at $$16.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057. MISSION Vy BANC/SH has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

