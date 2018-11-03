Mitek Systems (MITK) Stock Price Up 1.3% on Strong Earnings

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.29. 8,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 414,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MITK. National Securities set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Debello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 27,202 shares during the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $346.60 million, a P/E ratio of 101.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.27.

About Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

