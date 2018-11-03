Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Weighs in on Welltower Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Welltower in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst K. Ford now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

NYSE WELL opened at $65.86 on Friday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 559,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $850,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $308,744,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

