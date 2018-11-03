Mobetize (MPAY) vs. H & R Block (HRB) Financial Contrast

Mobetize (OTCMKTS:MPAY) and H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Mobetize alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mobetize and H & R Block, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobetize 0 0 0 0 N/A H & R Block 1 4 2 0 2.14

H & R Block has a consensus price target of $24.95, suggesting a potential downside of 8.04%. Given H & R Block’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe H & R Block is more favorable than Mobetize.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobetize and H & R Block’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobetize N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A H & R Block N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mobetize and H & R Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobetize N/A N/A N/A H & R Block N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of H & R Block shares are held by institutional investors. 60.2% of Mobetize shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of H & R Block shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

H & R Block pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Mobetize does not pay a dividend. H & R Block has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

H & R Block beats Mobetize on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobetize

Mobetize Corp. provides financial technology solutions and services to telecom and financial service providers in the United States and Canada. The company offers smartWallet, a solution that allows users to load funds in to their mobile wallet and access global mobile financial services; smartRemit, a mobile platform for money transfer solutions; smartCharge, which enables real time prepaid mobile top-ups to mobile phone and recharge transfers; and smartBill, a payments solution for bill payments to vendors. It also provides smartCard that enables users to move cleared funds from their smartWallet on to the MasterCard; and smartLoan digitized lending product that allows borrowers to apply for secured and unsecured loans to refinance credit card debt, student loans, weddings, or household projects. In addition, the company offers an online access to its customer relationship management and data analytics reporting systems for various transactions. Mobetize Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Blaine, Washington.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including preparation of federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company develops and offers applications for mobile devices, which offer tax return preparation solutions and related services and products. Further, it provides refund transfers, H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit, H&R Block Emerald Prepaid MasterCard, Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan, Tax Identity Shield, and refund advance loans; POM, an Instant Cash Back refund option; and H&R Block Pay with Refund option. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobetize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobetize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.