Moin (MOIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $164.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Moin has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Moin has a total market capitalization of $278,102.00 and approximately $164.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, C-CEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000460 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000275 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002034 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Profile

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 7,943,769 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

