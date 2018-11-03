Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Receives $133.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $532,238.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total transaction of $126,182.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,717 shares of company stock worth $1,289,932. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 555.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $123.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 219.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $154.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

