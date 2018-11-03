Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,584,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,805,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,805,000 after purchasing an additional 709,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,044,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,522,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,096,000.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider James Woys purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.79 per share, with a total value of $3,719,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,634.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Nichols sold 4,501 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $571,627.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,932 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $123.00 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $154.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $132.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.62.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

