Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $65.90, but opened at $64.00. Molson Coors Brewing shares last traded at $66.43, with a volume of 104774 shares.

The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on TAP. Citigroup lowered their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

In other news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $159,384.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 70.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 52.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 76,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 34.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter worth $246,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

