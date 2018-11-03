Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Grows Position in CONMED Co. (CNMD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CONMED by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 4.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CONMED by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other CONMED news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $292,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $120,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $67.04 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

