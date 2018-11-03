Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Visteon Corp (VC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Visteon worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a 52-week low of $67.27 and a 52-week high of $140.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.48 million. Visteon had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 29.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Corp will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Visteon from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $140.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Visteon from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visteon from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 2,500 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,682,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert R. Vallance sold 850 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $99,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

