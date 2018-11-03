Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 22,503 Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

Shares of FANG opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $526.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.31.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

