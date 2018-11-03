Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $4.55 Million Stake in Allergan plc (AGN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1,038.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Allergan were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 747.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 3,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN opened at $163.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $142.81 and a 1-year high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allergan from $232.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.59 per share, for a total transaction of $171,531.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.64 per share, with a total value of $1,906,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.