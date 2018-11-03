Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 177,105 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1,094.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,105 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,634,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,444,000 after buying an additional 352,801 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 294,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,698,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 292,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.91.

NYSE C opened at $65.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $63.18 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.