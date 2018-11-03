Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 40,335 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 877.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,335 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.09% of Eagle Materials worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 31.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 29.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.83. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.15). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.48%.

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research set a $128.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.