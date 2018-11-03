Morgan Stanley Cuts EQT GP (EQGP) Price Target to $24.00

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EQGP. Barclays cut their target price on EQT GP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EQT GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised EQT GP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQT GP in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $19.00 target price on EQT GP and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.23.

Shares of EQGP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. 224,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,499. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. EQT GP has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $30.73.

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $364.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.93 million. EQT GP had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Equities research analysts predict that EQT GP will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from EQT GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. EQT GP’s payout ratio is 124.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of EQT GP in the third quarter worth $226,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EQT GP in the second quarter worth $326,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT GP in the third quarter worth $361,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT GP in the second quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT GP by 132.6% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 30,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

About EQT GP

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

