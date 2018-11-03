Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRG.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of TSE:MRG.UN traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$16.50. 83,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,809. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1 year low of C$13.17 and a 1 year high of C$16.21.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

