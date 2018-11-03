MORPHICEEF/ORD UNRESTR (MEC) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

MORPHICEEF/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:MEC) announced a final dividend on Friday, November 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

ASX:MEC opened at A$1.03 ($0.73) on Friday.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in derivatives. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations. It invests in value, growth, and momentum stocks of companies.

