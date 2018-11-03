Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 610 Shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.22.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $244.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $204.32 and a 52 week high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $703.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 18.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 17.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 7,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $2,277,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $162,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,859.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.