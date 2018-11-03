Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 6,127 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Morse Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 55.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Raytheon by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Raytheon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,051,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Raytheon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,242,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,253,000 after purchasing an additional 283,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total transaction of $657,853.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,817,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.08.

RTN stock opened at $181.55 on Friday. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.28. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

