Motorola Solutions (MSI) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.221-2.221 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $6.79-6.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.38.

MSI traded up $5.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.84. 2,171,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,075. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.46. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $89.18 and a 1 year high of $131.48.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 66.81% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 102,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $13,034,782.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,455.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 152,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total value of $19,249,516.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,151.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,479 shares of company stock worth $82,082,428 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

