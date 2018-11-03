Motorola Solutions (MSI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $6.79-6.89 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $5.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,075. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $89.18 and a 52 week high of $131.48. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.81%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.38.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 152,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total value of $19,249,516.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,151.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 102,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $13,034,782.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,455.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,479 shares of company stock valued at $82,082,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

