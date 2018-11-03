Mplx (MPLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mplx had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Mplx stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. 1,515,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Mplx has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 236.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Mplx by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 31.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.62.

About Mplx

MPLX LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented limited partnership company. It is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

