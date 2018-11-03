M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Insider Sabeth Siddique Sells 930 Shares

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) insider Sabeth Siddique sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $153,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MTB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.18. 920,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,429. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $197.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,049,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 90,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.