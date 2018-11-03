Multi-Color (LABL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Multi-Color from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Multi-Color from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Multi-Color from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Multi-Color stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 85,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,272. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.97. Multi-Color has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $89.70.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $456.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.85 million. Multi-Color had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Analysts forecast that Multi-Color will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Multi-Color news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Multi-Color by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Multi-Color by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Multi-Color by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Multi-Color by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Multi-Color by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

