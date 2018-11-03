MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MutualFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.63. MutualFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MutualFirst Financial.

Get MutualFirst Financial alerts:

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.27%.

MFSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered MutualFirst Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MutualFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:MFSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.27. 6,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,012. MutualFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $33.66 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFSF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in MutualFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MutualFirst Financial (MFSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MutualFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MutualFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.