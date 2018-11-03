Myriad Genetics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,830 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,839% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,083,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,192,000 after acquiring an additional 691,243 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,575,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,485,000 after acquiring an additional 198,819 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,812,000 after acquiring an additional 59,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,801,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,337,000 after acquiring an additional 47,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,682,000 after acquiring an additional 108,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

