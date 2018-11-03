MyWish (WISH) Hits Market Capitalization of $935,104.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, MyWish has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for about $0.0478 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS. MyWish has a total market cap of $935,104.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00149657 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00250764 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $622.87 or 0.09768729 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012516 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,554,045 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io.

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.