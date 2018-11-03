Nantkwest (NK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,651,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,170% from the previous session’s volume of 208,839 shares.The stock last traded at $2.48 and had previously closed at $2.18.

NK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Nantkwest to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nantkwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

In other news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 21,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $65,713.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NK. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the first quarter worth $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 40.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 40.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 49,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nantkwest by 402.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,544 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nantkwest by 144.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,694 shares during the period. 13.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nantkwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc engages in the development of immunotherapies with a focus on harnessing the power of the innate immune system. It uses natural killer cells to treat cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Europe; and Other Non-U.S.

