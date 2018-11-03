National Commerce Corp (NCOM) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in National Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:NCOM) by 688.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in National Commerce were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in National Commerce by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National Commerce by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in National Commerce by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCOM. BidaskClub cut shares of National Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Raymond James raised shares of National Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of National Commerce in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NCOM opened at $37.20 on Friday. National Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $765.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). National Commerce had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Commerce Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

