National General (NGHC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGHC. ValuEngine raised National General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded National General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National General from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National General currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NGHC stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 189,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,697. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.76. National General has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $28.56.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. National General had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National General will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

In other National General news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 6,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $171,911.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in National General in the first quarter worth $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of National General by 26.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National General by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National General during the second quarter valued at $4,969,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National General during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

