National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts (NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Analysts at Gabelli decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National-Oilwell Varco in a research report issued on Monday, October 29th. Gabelli analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Gabelli also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, August 6th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.32.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $36.11 on Thursday. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.17.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $198,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,494.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,523.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,734 shares of company stock valued at $939,945. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 437,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 40,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,257,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,565,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

