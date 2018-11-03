National Retail Properties (NNN) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.66-2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.69. National Retail Properties also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.64-2.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.86.

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.03. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $48.08.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.04 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 50.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 16,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $768,492.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,881.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 26,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $1,203,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,172,302.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,940 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned 2,846 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

