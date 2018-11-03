Nauman Sabeeh Toor Purchases 29,110 Shares of Innodata Inc (INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) major shareholder Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 29,110 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $40,754.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nauman Sabeeh Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innodata alerts:

On Thursday, November 1st, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 248,926 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $350,985.66.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 60,068 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $84,095.20.

On Thursday, October 11th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 82,137 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $114,991.80.

On Friday, September 21st, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 5,653 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $7,575.02.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 26,107 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $33,678.03.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 20,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $24,600.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 34,975 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $42,319.75.

Shares of INOD stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Innodata Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innodata stock. Luzich Partners LLC grew its position in Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 559,624 shares during the quarter. Innodata accounts for approximately 1.8% of Luzich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Luzich Partners LLC owned 7.25% of Innodata worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc, a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.