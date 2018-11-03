NavCoin (NAV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $563,190.00

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, NavCoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $24.15 million and $563,190.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00005959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00026820 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00025024 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00043912 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011813 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00082694 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 63,568,284 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, cfinex, Upbit, Binance, Poloniex, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

