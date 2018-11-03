Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Trading 14.3% Higher

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) traded up 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. 861,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 500,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.59 million. Analysts predict that Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $853,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

