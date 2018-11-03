NetEase (NTES) Trading Up 6.1%

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)’s share price was up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $225.62 and last traded at $220.62. Approximately 1,118,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,119,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura lowered their target price on NetEase from $386.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $250.00 target price on NetEase and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

Get NetEase alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.82. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Research analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BP PLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 3.9% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 7,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 230.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 5.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 36.1% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.