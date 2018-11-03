Neutron (NTRN) Achieves Market Cap of $524,149.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, Neutron has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a market cap of $524,149.00 and approximately $1,725.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neutron Coin Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 38,749,875 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

