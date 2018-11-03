New Gold (NGD) Shares Gap Up to $0.79

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.79. New Gold shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 2347801 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.87.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.47 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in New Gold by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,202,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 888,496 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in New Gold by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,972,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,628 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 204,848 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in New Gold by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,586,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,588 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.