New Home Company Inc (NWHM) Major Shareholder Sells $190,575.00 in Stock

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) major shareholder Second Curve Capital Llc sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $190,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Second Curve Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 26th, Second Curve Capital Llc sold 10,000 shares of New Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $68,800.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Second Curve Capital Llc sold 13,000 shares of New Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $89,310.00.

NYSE:NWHM opened at $7.72 on Friday. New Home Company Inc has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $140.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.51.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. New Home had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Home by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in New Home by 74.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Home by 44.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in New Home by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in New Home by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

NWHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of New Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

